Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.7980, but opened at $5.04. Umicore shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,128 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Umicore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Umicore Price Performance
About Umicore
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
