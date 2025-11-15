Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.7980, but opened at $5.04. Umicore shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,128 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Umicore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Umicore Price Performance

About Umicore

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

