Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
Shares of BDCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.90.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
