Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Shares of BDCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.90.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

