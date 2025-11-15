Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.66. 38,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,750. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -265.91%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the third quarter valued at $824,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 129.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Modiv Industrial by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

