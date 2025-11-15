Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.66. 38,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,750. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -265.91%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
