Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – November 15th

Cidara Therapeutics, Light & Wonder, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Metsera are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion. Investors view them as a middle ground between small and large caps, offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability with moderate volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.
Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Light & Wonder (LNW)
Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
Metsera (MTSR)
Metsera, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
