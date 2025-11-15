Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 139,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 123,164 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $48.45.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,410,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

