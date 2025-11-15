Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 4,525.11% and a negative return on equity of 77.75%.

Entera Bio Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,239. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $123.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised Entera Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

