Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Posts Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($6.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 246.62% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Greenlane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNLN remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Friday. 34,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $1,611.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

