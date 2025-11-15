Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of IKT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 76,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IKT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.