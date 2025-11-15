Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.
Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance
EMMA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,728. The stock has a market cap of $823,871.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emmaus Life Sciences
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.