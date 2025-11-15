Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMAGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

EMMA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,728. The stock has a market cap of $823,871.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

