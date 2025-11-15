Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

EMMA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,728. The stock has a market cap of $823,871.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

