Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $122.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.50 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,306. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Neo Performance Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

