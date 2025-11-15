GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG) Releases Earnings Results

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

GigCapital7 Trading Up 0.2%

GIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 132,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,608. The firm has a market cap of $350.66 million, a P/E ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 0.02. GigCapital7 has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital7

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigCapital7 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GigCapital7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

GigCapital7 Company Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

