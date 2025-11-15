GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG) Releases Earnings Results

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
GigCapital7 Trading Up 0.2%
GIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 132,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,608. The firm has a market cap of $350.66 million, a P/E ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 0.02. GigCapital7 has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.
Institutional Trading of GigCapital7
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigCapital7 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
GigCapital7 Company Profile
GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.
