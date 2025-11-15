LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $80.22 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $80,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $689.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $735.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

