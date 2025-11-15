Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $43.60 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155,669 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $43,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $410.16 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $392.89 and a one year high of $500.55. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.99 and a 200-day moving average of $449.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

