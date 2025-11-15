iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $184,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IWM opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

