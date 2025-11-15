Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 299,968 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,968 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,688,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 122.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 877.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $83.09 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

