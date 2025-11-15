Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $56.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $56,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $567.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

