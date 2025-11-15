Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $3.09 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,423,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,486,462. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

