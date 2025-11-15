Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,551,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,434,257 shares.The stock last traded at $26.0030 and had previously closed at $27.19.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $4,111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
