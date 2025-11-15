3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 15.4% After Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,373 and last traded at GBX 3,444. 49,767,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 800% from the average session volume of 5,528,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

In related news, insider Peter McKellar acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows bought 30,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Insiders have bought 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,129.08. The company has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities research analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

