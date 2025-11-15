Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 63.8% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 63.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.30 and last traded at GBX 14.30. Approximately 1,663,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 164,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Trading Up 63.8%

The company has a market cap of £26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

