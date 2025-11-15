Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.4950, but opened at $8.15. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 35,343 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VWDRY. Fearnley Fonds lowered Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

