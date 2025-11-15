Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on December 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a 5.3% increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

ROK stock opened at $376.59 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.35.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $18,650,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 469,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after buying an additional 85,741 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

