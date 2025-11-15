BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a net margin of 464.44%.The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. BTCS has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

BTCS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,579,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,243.62. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCS. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BTCS during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BTCS in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised BTCS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BTCS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on BTCS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Further Reading

