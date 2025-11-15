WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,755,000 after purchasing an additional 290,902 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

