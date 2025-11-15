P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Posts Earnings Results

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($9.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.70) by ($0.97), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $345.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 203.68% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. P3 Health Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.50.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PIII shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.