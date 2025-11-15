Truepoint Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $207.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

