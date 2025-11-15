Truepoint Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,835 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $79,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 224,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

