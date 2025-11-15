Comparing American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and American Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -0.76% -3.42% -0.87% American Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.8% of American Power Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 6 16 4 0 1.92 American Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Fluence Energy and American Power Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.48, indicating a potential downside of 47.08%. Given Fluence Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than American Power Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and American Power Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $2.70 billion 1.21 $22.72 million ($0.21) -85.29 American Power Group $3.36 million 2.90 -$1.00 million N/A N/A

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Power Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Power Group has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats American Power Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, Iowa.

