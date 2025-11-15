Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and traded as low as $53.65. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 880,170 shares changing hands.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Santander upgraded Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

