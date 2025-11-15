Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 726,453 shares trading hands.

Scorpio Gold Trading Down 6.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of C$84.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

