Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and traded as high as C$9.74. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 266,381 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson raised Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Almonty Industries has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on AII
Almonty Industries Price Performance
Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 EPS for the current year.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.