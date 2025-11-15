Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,563 SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.