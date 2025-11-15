K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $13.1660. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $13.1660, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

