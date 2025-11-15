Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 9,064 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

