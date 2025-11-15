WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,313 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $756.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $754.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.