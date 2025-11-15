Comparing DevvStream (DEVS) & Its Peers

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DevvStream to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 -$12.07 million -0.61 DevvStream Competitors $42.00 million -$18.54 million 94.34

DevvStream’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

DevvStream has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DevvStream and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 101.09%. Given DevvStream’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

DevvStream rivals beat DevvStream on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

DevvStream Company Profile

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

