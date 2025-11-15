Truepoint Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $106,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.1%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.