Truepoint Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 134,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

