WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,799,783,000 after buying an additional 103,319 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

