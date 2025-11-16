Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.07 and a 200-day moving average of $197.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

