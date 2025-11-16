Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,741,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418,656 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,300,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

