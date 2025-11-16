Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Belite Bio from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Belite Bio Stock Up 3.8%

Belite Bio stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of -1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at $547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

