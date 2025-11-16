Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,967 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

SPSM stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

