Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJH stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

