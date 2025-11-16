Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $199.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.88. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

