Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

