Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,925 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.20% of PayPal worth $139,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9%

PayPal stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

