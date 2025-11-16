Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 26,223 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,223 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Allianz SE grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 180,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

