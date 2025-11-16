Linde PLC $LIN Stock Position Boosted by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 4.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,401,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.51. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

