GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

GameSquare Price Performance

Shares of GAME opened at $0.45 on Friday. GameSquare has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. GameSquare had a negative return on equity of 275.13% and a negative net margin of 46.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameSquare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GameSquare in the second quarter worth about $108,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameSquare by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameSquare by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,748 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,080 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GameSquare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GameSquare by 275,329.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669,100 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,494 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameSquare Company Profile

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

